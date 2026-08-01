Paul Pierce Reveals $165,000 Monthly Income in Child Support Battle With Ex

Paul Pierce has disclosed a detailed look at his finances as his child support dispute with ex-girlfriend Princess Santiago continues in court.

According to court documents, the former Boston Celtics star reported that his average monthly income increased significantly from 2025 to 2026, despite arguing that he no longer earns at the level he did during his NBA career.

The filings show Pierce averaged approximately $128,000 per month in 2025, with that figure climbing to roughly $165,000 per month during the first six months of 2026. Pierce's earnings came from multiple sources following his retirement from basketball.

The documents state he received $1.5 million from Fox in 2025, in addition to another $713,000 tied to a show he hosted for the network. The program, which he co-hosted with Joy Taylor, was canceled in mid-2025 after Taylor's departure from Fox. Beyond television, Pierce reported earning $350,000 in commissions during 2025 and another $386,000 in 2026.

His filings also list several additional revenue streams, including $92,000 in DraftKings royalty payments, $60,000 from Fanatics, $29,000 from NBA Properties, $10,000 from YouTube, and approximately $281,000 from No Fouls Given, the basketball-focused YouTube show he hosts.