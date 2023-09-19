Patriots Fan Dies After Being Knocked Unconscious by Dolphins Fan During Fight at Gillette Stadium

A New England Patriots fan has succumbed to injuries suffered during a fight inside Gillette Stadium when the Miami Dolphins were in town Sunday night, NBC 10 reports.

53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire was one of the people involved in an altercation in the stadium. In video footage shared online, a Dolphins fan can be seen punching Mooney, who then became unconscious. One eyewitness said the Dolphins fan knocked Mooney out after punching him in the face, per The Daily Beast.

Eyewitnesses told NBC 10 that first responders performed 10 minutes of CPR on Mooney, who was rushed to the hospital following the incident and pronounced dead.

"We looked up and we just saw a bunch of people standing around in an area in there...a lot of people that were standing around, were filming with their phones," said Keith Noonan, who was at the game. "No sport is worth, you know, getting physical with anybody."