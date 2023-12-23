Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs Players Initially Had 'Jokes' About Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Romance

Patrick Mahomes has revealed Travis Kelce was the butt of several jokes in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room regarding his relationship with Taylor Swift .

During his conversation with CBS Mornings, Mahomes spoke about Kelce hearing all the jokes about him and the 12-time Grammy Award winner from his teammates. According to Mahomes, no one really bothered Kelce until Swift started showing up with him.

“At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing,” said the quarterback. “And then he started bringing Taylor around and you realize how cool of a person she was and she is. So for us—I mean, it was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning—but now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team.”

Mahomes also said how awesome it is that Swift and his wife Brittany have built a friendship. The two have been seen at Chiefs games enjoying themselves and cheering for the home team at Arrowhead Stadium.

“So for me, it’s just Travis, man, and he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl—and a great woman—and it’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see ’cause she’s top tier of her profession and see how she drives and she becomes that,” he said. “I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes … I think that’s why her and Travis match so well.”

Brittany and Swift have become so close that they came up with a celebratory handshake that they showed off back in October. Swift also brought Brittany around her other friends such as Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Selena Gomez.

However, there have been others who have criticized her relationship with Swift. Brittany took to her Instagram Story and had some words for those hating on her friendship with the pop megastar.

“Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here,” she wrote on her IG Story. “Waaaay more then [sic] normal… I’m not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please.”