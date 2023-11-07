Jordan Poole on Rumored $500,000 Date With Ice Spice: 'Definitely Cap!'

Jordan Poole has finally cleared the air regarding his rumored $500,000 date with Ice Spice.

During a meet and greet with fans last month, the Washington Wizards star guard was approached by a kid who had a few questions to ask him. The kid asked Poole what it was like playing with Steph Curry, which he said was "insane." However, the real question the kid was dying to ask was whether the half-a-million date with the Bronx rap superstar happened or not.

According to Poole, that rumor couldn't be any further from the truth as he claimed he never went on a date with Spice that cost him $500,000.

"Definitely not," Poole told the kid. "Definitely cap!"