Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević Dies at 46 Following Health Scare

Milojević joined the Warriors' coaching staff in 2021 and won a championship ring when they defeated the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

The former player was also pivotal in helping two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic develop his style of play, including his passing, which is one of the most important parts of his game.

"For him to be an NBA player, you have to have some elite skill set," Milojević told ESPN last November. "The passing that he has was elite."

Milojević went undrafted in the 1999 NBA draft but played overseas in his native Serbia, Spain, Montenegro, and Turkey. He was also the Adriatic League Most Valuable Player three times from 2004-06.