Former NFL Cornerback and Raiders First Round Pick D.J. Hayden Among 6 Killed In Car Crash

Former NFL player D.J. Hayden was one of six people who died as a result of a car crash early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. He was 33 years old.

Authorities stated they got a call around 2 a.m. regarding a two-car crash involving a Chrysler 300 and Acura SUV. The Chrysler seemingly caused the accident by speeding through a red light.

Among the victims were four people who were pronounced dead at the scene, four others were sent to the hospital, while two died after being transported to the hospital. Five men and one female were reportedly among the deaths, and police are still investigating the accident. The Houston Chronicle stated Hayden's teammate at the University of Houston, cornerback Zach McMillan, was also killed in the two-car crash.