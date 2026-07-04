Floyd Mayweather Denies Rumors That He's Struggling Financially: 'I Still Got Everything'

Floyd Mayweather is pushing back against the persistent rumors surrounding his finances. During an interview with Cam'ron on It Is What It Is, the undefeated boxing legend addressed speculation that his recent exhibition bouts and business moves are a result of financial trouble. Cam'ron asked Mayweather directly whether his recent activity in and around the ring was driven by money or simply part of continuing his career. Mayweather quickly dismissed the idea that he's struggling financially. "Nobody has taken none of my properties away from me," he said. "I still got all my houses, I still got everything." The former world champion added that he's continuing to support not only himself but those around him.

"My mother, my whole family, their bills are still paid. Still pay all my employees," he said. Mayweather also reflected on the support he's received throughout his career, saying fans have long invested in him because of his consistency inside the ring. "The Black community have been paying money for years to come see me fight," he said. "You bet it on Floyd 'cause I prove that I'm 100% when I get in that ring... They believe in me."

However, he argued that despite his success, many people hope to see him fail. "After they go home, and they got everything they won, they're praying on my downfall," Mayweather said. "We don't want to see Floyd win nothing." The 50-0 boxing icon also addressed the lawsuits and controversies that have fueled recent headlines, suggesting his name attracts scrutiny because of his celebrity status. "It's this lawsuit, it's that lawsuit," he said. "I get myself out of the situation... It's not me. I'm the biggest name. Who they gon' point the finger at?" Mayweather went on to reveal that he intentionally distances himself from much of the online conversation.