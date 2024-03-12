Dak Prescott Files Lawsuit Against Woman He Claims Is Extorting Him for $100 Million Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Dak Prescott is reportedly suing a woman who's trying to get $100 million out of him, or she'll release information regarding allegations of sexual assault.

On Monday, Prescott filed his lawsuit against the woman in Collins County, Texas, and alleged she explained how she was going to extort him in a letter sent back in February. Prescott's lawsuit claimed Shores stated in her letter that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback assaulted her after he finished his rookie season in 2017.

According to the woman's letter, she would keep her mouth shut if Prescott sent her $100 million.

"Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. [The woman's] damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00," read the letter, according to ESPN.

However, Prescott's attorneys stated their client "has never engaged in any nonconsensual sexual behavior with anyone" and that "the timeline of events and [the woman's] actions in the years since the alleged assault are consistent with being involved with only consensual actions with Mr. Prescott."

Prescott's attorneys added, "The fact that Mr. Prescott did not hear a single negative thing about this supposed interaction from nearly a decade ago is truly telling of Shores' motives."

Another one of Prescott's attorneys, Levi McCathern, said the NFL player has empathy for sexual assault victims while adding, "Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott."

In a statement to ESPN, the woman's lawyer said Prescott admitted he was with the woman the night she was allegedly assaulted and stated, "We stand by the truth. Dak and his lawyers are trying to be bullies and play hardball and victim blame. We are not afraid of the truth. Dak needs to be held accountable for his behavior. We are not afraid of him or his legal team."

Prescott reported the allegations to the police and is fully cooperating with them. He is also asking for monetary relief in excess of one million, which will be donated to the Joyful Heart Foundation or another "like-minded organization," according to the lawsuit. He is also suing the woman and her lawyers for defamation, slander, civil extortion, duress and more.