Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Believes JFK Assassination Was ‘Not a Solo Deal’

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo gave a pretty wild take on the anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination on the latest episode of First Take.

During his What You Are Mad About! segment, Mad Dog wasted no time yelling about who pulled the trigger on that fateful day in Dallas, TX. President Kennedy was shot, and he's the last standing president to be murdered in office.

"If anybody out there thinks that Lee Harvey Oswald did that by himself, they're taking gummies with me," Mad Dog said, referring to himself being a fan of taking gummies and watching football. "Lee Harvey Oswald, he, uh, that was not a solo deal with the President of the United States, may I say that?"

Stephen A. Smith wanted to move on from the topic since most of the First Take audience wasn't alive when JFK was assassinated, but Mad Dog continued to speak on the issue, asking his fellow journalist how he felt about the situation.