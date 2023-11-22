Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Believes JFK Assassination Was ‘Not a Solo Deal’

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo gave a pretty wild take on the anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination on the latest episode of First Take.
During his What You Are Mad About! segment, Mad Dog wasted no time yelling about who pulled the trigger on that fateful day in Dallas, TX. President Kennedy was shot, and he's the last standing president to be murdered in office.
"If anybody out there thinks that Lee Harvey Oswald did that by himself, they're taking gummies with me," Mad Dog said, referring to himself being a fan of taking gummies and watching football. "Lee Harvey Oswald, he, uh, that was not a solo deal with the President of the United States, may I say that?"
Stephen A. Smith wanted to move on from the topic since most of the First Take audience wasn't alive when JFK was assassinated, but Mad Dog continued to speak on the issue, asking his fellow journalist how he felt about the situation.
"Do you agree?" Mad Dog asked.
Smith replied, "Yes, but can we move forward? Can we move forward because 90 percent of our audience wasn't born until 40 years later."
"THAT'S A MAJOR EVENT," Mad Dog said.
Stephen A. Smith, on the other hand, made a pretty bold statement about sex during a segment of The Stephen A. Smith Show earlier this month. The First Take personality was asked to reveal his pick for the "worst day of the week to be horny," and he picked Sunday due to most people having to go to work on Monday.
"Worst day of the week to be horny to me is Sunday night, 'cause chances are most people gotta work Monday morning," he said. "The week hasn't started yet and a lot of times you wanna relax, wind down, and enjoy the end of the weekend before you get into the muck and mire, the hustle of the week."