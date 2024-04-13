Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Comparisons Between 2015 Car Wreck, O.J. Simpson's 1994 Murder Trial: 'You All Think It’s Cute'

Caitlyn Jenner isn't happy with people who are comparing her to O.J. Simpson by way of the incident they are tied to.

On Friday, Jenner hopped on social media to address everyone who didn't like her tweet regarding Simpson's death earlier this week. In her initial tweet, Jenner wrote, "Good Riddance #OJ Simpson," which led to her being heavily criticized over her involvement in a car accident in 2015 that left one person dead.

She wasn't charged in that case, but that didn't stop people from comparing her to Simpson, who was accused of the June 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman. In her latest tweet, Jenner remained steadfast in her stance, emphasizing that there's no comparison between them.

"I know you all think it's cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER," Jenner wrote on X. "But Remember…OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I'm #OJSimpson."