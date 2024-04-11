Caitlyn Jenner’s Parting Message of 'Good Riddance' to O.J. Simpson Swiftly Backfires

To be clear, Jenner was never criminally charged over the collision, which resulted in the death of Kim Howe. Prosecutors noted that they were unable to "prove beyond a reasonable doubt that suspect’s conduct was unreasonable" on the day in question.

"It is a devastating tragedy," Jenner said in a 2015 statement on the Malibu crash. “I cannot pretend to imagine what this family is going through at this time. I am praying for them."

One year later, Jenner's legal team argued that harassment from paparazzi was a contributing factor. The I Am Cait star ultimately faced several civil lawsuits over the deadly crash, including a since-settled suit from Howe's stepchildren.

Simpson, though acquitted in 1995, was later found liable in civil suits from Brown and Goldman's families. Jenner has spoken out about Simpson in the past, including her claim that the late Robert Kardashian, who was part of Simpson's defense team and was married to Kris prior to Caitlyn, had strongly implied to her that he believed Simpson was guilty. Kardashian himself had also publicly expressed doubt about his former friend's innocence.

As for Jenner’s "good riddance" remark, she wasn’t the only one making such comments on Thursday. At one point, for example, the phrase "Rot in Hell" was trending on Twitter. Plenty of folks also turned to the Taught Me It Was Okay to Be Weird meme.