Baltimore Ravens Fan Goes Viral For Resembling Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK's lookalike must've went home happy as the Ravens beat the Houston Texans 34-10 and are moving on to the AFC Championship Game. Lamar Jackson carried the team, going 16-for-22 and throwing for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson's stat line was a historic one as he became the first player in NFL history to put up two rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, 100 rushing yards, and a 100 passer rating in any game – regular season or postseason.

"Lamar just played out of his mind," said Head Coach John Harbaugh after the playoff game. "I thought Lamar was going to play great, but he's played great all year. Just now, it's more important than ever. He's been locked in from Day 1. That's his term, and we've all ran with it."

The Ravens will host the AFC Championship for the first time in its history and will take on the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills divisional playoff game.

