Baltimore Ravens Fan Goes Viral For Resembling Martin Luther King Jr.

A Baltimore Ravens fan is going viral for his close resemblance to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
On Saturday, Jan. 20, during the Ravens AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Houston Texans, cameras caught a fan taking in all the action at M&T Bank Stadium, and he had a striking resemblance to the iconic Civil Rights leader. People on social media wasted no time getting their jokes off about the MLK doppelgänger.
"MLK done resurrected to witness a Lamar playoff masterpiece," one person tweeted. Another said, "Wait. Yall. MLK came back to root for the Ravens?!?!"
A third person wrote, "Am I trippin or was that MLK Martin Luther King at the Ravens game."
The clip got so popular on X that MLK's daughter, Dr. Bernice King, responded to the post and believed the guy looked like her late father.
"Hmm.," she wrote. "I have a great sense of humor, ya’ll. This post is funny. Some posts about/uses of my father’s image are not. This man resembles Daddy, tho."
MLK's lookalike must've went home happy as the Ravens beat the Houston Texans 34-10 and are moving on to the AFC Championship Game. Lamar Jackson carried the team, going 16-for-22 and throwing for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Jackson's stat line was a historic one as he became the first player in NFL history to put up two rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, 100 rushing yards, and a 100 passer rating in any game – regular season or postseason.
"Lamar just played out of his mind," said Head Coach John Harbaugh after the playoff game. "I thought Lamar was going to play great, but he's played great all year. Just now, it's more important than ever. He's been locked in from Day 1. That's his term, and we've all ran with it."
The Ravens will host the AFC Championship for the first time in its history and will take on the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills divisional playoff game.
Take a look at more reactions to MLK's doppelgänger below.