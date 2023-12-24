Apartments Gervonta Davis Bought for Affordable Housing Project Caught on Fire, Video Shows

Gervonta Davis has an issue on his hands after the homes located on the block he purchased burned down last week.

The boxer's longtime trainer, Calvin Ford, shared footage on Friday of firefighters tending to the burned-out homes. In the clip, smoke seeped from several windows as the firefighters assessed the situation. Several people took to the comment section to voice their frustrations with the incident and how certain people keep the city from thriving while others do all they can.

"Nahhh somebody tried burning the building that tank just bought ? SMH the heat be so real that's why sometimes you gotta leave your city and don't turn back," someone wrote. Another said, "This why it hurts to look out for your city pretty sure most would appreciate it but miserable people love company so sad 🙏🏾."

A third person said, "More reason to move in silence these days 🤦🏽‍♀️ Idk why ppl think you owe this city anything once you make it out .. Streets smile in your face and plot your demise at the same time THEY DONT LOVE YOU."