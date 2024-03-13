Isiah Thomas Maintains Michael Jordan Grudge, Still Wants Apology for Being Called an 'Asshole'

Retired NBA player Isiah Thomas still wants an apology from Michael Jordan for being called an "asshole" in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance.

Thomas had a conversation with Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green on the latter's podcast. Once again, Thomas held onto Jordan explicitly calling him out on the Netflix docuseries.

Thomas also appeared in The Last Dance, where Jordan recounted that he walked off the court without shaking MJ's hand after the Chicago Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals. In the doc, it was clear that Jordan still wanted smoke with his former rival.