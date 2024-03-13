Isiah Thomas Maintains Michael Jordan Grudge, Still Wants Apology for Being Called an 'Asshole'

Retired NBA player Isiah Thomas still wants an apology from Michael Jordan for being called an "asshole" in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance.
Thomas had a conversation with Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green on the latter's podcast. Once again, Thomas held onto Jordan explicitly calling him out on the Netflix docuseries.
Thomas also appeared in The Last Dance, where Jordan recounted that he walked off the court without shaking MJ's hand after the Chicago Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals. In the doc, it was clear that Jordan still wanted smoke with his former rival.
Green asked Thomas whether a relationship could be salvaged between him and Jordan, which Thomas refuted unless Jordan fessed up.
"This dude got on national television, international television, and called me an asshole," Thomas said. "Somebody who's been really good to him. And until he apologizes on international television, we—no conversation."
He continued, "You can't apologize and have a private dinner when you done embarrassed me publicly. If you didn't mean it, say it publicly. Now if you meant it, let it stand. I'm good with that."
Thomas' appearance on The Last Dance netted a famous meme thanks to the section where he talked about being left off the Dream Team, saying, "I met the criteria to be selected, but I wasn’t."
The 62-year-old previously spoke about Jordan on shows like All the Smoke and The Pivot Podcast. See his full Draymond Green Show episode below.