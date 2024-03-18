People React after Gradey Dick and Anthony Black's NSFW Jersey Swap

The second Gradey Dick was drafted by the Toronto Raptors last year, we knew the memes were coming. And well, here we are.
On Sunday, Dick and Orlando Magic rookie Anthony Black decided to give people something to talk about with what might go down as the greatest NBA jersey swap ever.
We can explain it here, or we can show you the image. Let's just show you the image.
While it's kind of fun to assume that the duo had no idea what they were doing, let's be real—look at the grin on Gradey's face. And as noted hoops head Rob Perez pointed out, Dick can be seen mouthing the words "fuck it" prior to the swap.
Dick also coyly acknowledged what he appears to be framing as a slip up.
And while it's all fun and games for now, there might end up being some serious repercussions for the rookies. Case and point, the Magic's official Twitter account posted then deleted a photo of the exchange, which means they kind of, sort of know, that the move was kind of, sort of, in bad taste. It was also kind of, sort of hilarious, as you can see by the reactions that dominated social media on Sunday night, including a simple "good lord" from Stephen A. Smith.
We couldn't have said it better ourselves.