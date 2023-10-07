Michael Jordan Gets Pumped When Classic '90s Bulls Theme Song Plays at Bottle Service Restaurant

The song that defined the Chicago Bulls dynasty still gets Michael Jordan going.

Earlier this week, MJ was seen enjoying bottle service at an outdoor restaurant while vacationing at an unidentified location. As seen in a clip that's since been circulating social media, the DJ at the restaurant decided to soundtrack Jordan's entrance by playing The Alan Parsons Project's song "Sirius," which served as the soundtrack to the Chicago Bulls’ starting-lineup introduction in the 1990s.

Jordan, who made an appearance at the spot with his wife, Yvette Prieto, seemingly appreciated the song selection, raising his hand and pumping his fist as patrons cheered him on.