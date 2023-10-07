Michael Jordan Gets Pumped When Classic '90s Bulls Theme Song Plays at Bottle Service Restaurant

The song that defined the Chicago Bulls dynasty still gets Michael Jordan going.
Earlier this week, MJ was seen enjoying bottle service at an outdoor restaurant while vacationing at an unidentified location. As seen in a clip that's since been circulating social media, the DJ at the restaurant decided to soundtrack Jordan's entrance by playing The Alan Parsons Project's song "Sirius," which served as the soundtrack to the Chicago Bulls’ starting-lineup introduction in the 1990s.
Jordan, who made an appearance at the spot with his wife, Yvette Prieto, seemingly appreciated the song selection, raising his hand and pumping his fist as patrons cheered him on.
Of course, Jordan has a reason to celebrate, as the six-time NBA champion recently became the first athlete to land on Forbes' list of America’s 400 wealthiest people, the magazine announced on Monday.
Jordan, who has been a billionaire since 2014, snatched a spot on the Forbes 400 after selling the Charlotte Hornets in August. MJ's net worth is now listed at $3 billion.
Back in 2010, Jordan become the first Black owner in the NBA, as the former North Carolina Tar Heel purchased a majority stake in the Hornets—formerly the Charlotte Bobcats—for $275 million. Over Jordan's 13 seasons at the helm, the team made two trips to the playoffs, losing in the first round in 2014 and 2016.