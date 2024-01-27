Luka Dončić Scores 73 Points in the Jordan Luka 2

It'd be an understatement to say the NBA is enjoying one of its most historic stretches of individual scoring performances. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a record 44 first-half points en route to 62 overall against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. That same night, MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid posted a career-high 70 against the San Antonio Spurs. Then last night, Devin Booker lit up the Indiana Pacers for 62 points of his own, only to be upstaged by Luka Dončić, who poured in a career-high 73 to put away the Atlanta Hawks.

Dončić wasn't only dominant—he was otherworldly efficient. His 73 came on 25-of-33 shooting, including 8-of-13 from three-point territory and 15-of-16 from the free-throw line. In comparison, Booker took 37 shots, Embiid took 41, and Towns took 35. Dončić also tacked on 10 rebounds and 7 assists in the near-triple-double performance.