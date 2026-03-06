Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Restaurant Survives Shutdown Bid

According to Us Weekly , the ruling came after footwear company 1587 Sneakers sought a court order blocking the athletes from advertising, selling, or promoting products under the “1587” branding.

A federal judge has denied an emergency request to shut down a restaurant owned by Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, allowing their steakhouse venture, 1587 Prime, to remain open despite an ongoing trademark dispute with a sneaker brand using the same name.

The company filed a federal lawsuit last month, alleging that the restaurant’s name could cause consumer confusion and infringe on its brand identity. However, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald declined to grant the emergency shutdown request, pointing to a “significant delay” in the sneaker company’s attempt to obtain the order months after the restaurant had already opened.

1587 Prime launched in September 2025 in Kansas City as a luxury steakhouse inspired by the jersey numbers worn by the Chiefs teammates—Mahomes’ No. 15 and Kelce’s No. 87.

But the sneaker company behind the lawsuit, founded by Adam King and Sam Hyun, argues that its brand established “first use” of the “1587” name in commerce in April 2023 through the sale of footwear and apparel.

The company later filed for federal trademark protection in October 2025. According to the complaint, the overlap between the restaurant’s branding and the sneaker company’s marks could lead customers to believe the two businesses are affiliated, particularly because the steakhouse also sells merchandise.

For now, the lawsuit itself remains active even though the emergency request was denied. King said the sneaker company is still hoping the dispute can be resolved without escalating further.