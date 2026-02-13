Kevin Nash Wants AJ Styles to Wrestle for AEW: 'Going Over There Would Make Me Watch It'

Speaking on the latest episode of Kliq This, Nash addressed the idea that Styles’ recent loss to Gunther—and the retirement stipulation attached to it—might not actually mark the end of his in-ring career. Instead, Nash floated a different possibility involving AEW.

Speculation around AJ Styles and what comes next isn’t slowing down—and now Kevin Nash has added his voice to the conversation with a pretty clear take.

“I wouldn’t imagine that,” Nash said when discussing whether Styles is truly done. “He’s too young…I would imagine he would want to do something…get just a crazy f**king payday and go to AEW for f**king a year.”

Nash didn’t stop there. He pointed directly to the kind of matchups that could make a potential run in AEW worth it, especially against top-tier talent already on that roster.

“You got Kenny [Omega] over there, you got Will [Ospreay],” Nash said. “You got some people that he could go over there and have some f**king feuds with.”

From Nash’s perspective, Styles’ in-ring approach could actually blend well with AEW’s faster-paced style, creating something different rather than repetitive. “AJ is not going to work like his style is in between theirs,” he explained. “It would bring a really kind of cool hybrid style match…AJ going over there would make me watch it.”

Nash also made it clear this isn’t just hypothetical talk—he’s a longtime fan of Styles’ work. “I’m a huge fan of AJ’s work. I’ve never seen him have a bad match,” he said, adding that potential clashes with Omega or Ospreay would immediately grab his attention.