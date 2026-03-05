Sports

Keith Olbermann Calls Lou Holtz a ‘Legendary Scumbag’ After His Death

Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann sparked backlash after posting 'legendary scumbag' about late coach Lou Holtz on X.

Keith Olbermann Calls Lou Holtz a 'Scumbag' After His Death
Photo by Chris Sorensen for The Washington Post via Getty Images | Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Keith Olbermann is facing criticism after posting a blunt message about legendary college football coach Lou Holtz shortly after news of Holtz’s death became public.

Holtz, the former Notre Dame coach and longtime college football analyst, died on March 4 at the age of 89. And according to Fox News, within hours of the announcement, a video clip began circulating online showing Holtz criticizing former President Joe Biden during a 2020 appearance. Responding to that clip on X, Olbermann wrote, “Legendary scumbag, yes.”

Both men spent years as recognizable figures in the sports world before becoming known for outspoken public commentary outside the field. Holtz remained a prominent voice in college football even after retiring from coaching, while Olbermann built a reputation for sharp political commentary following his early career in sports media.

Holtz’s coaching résumé ranks among the most accomplished in college football history. Over several decades, he led programs including William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina, finishing with a career record of 249–132–7.

His most famous season came in 1988, when Notre Dame went 12–0 and defeated West Virginia in the Fiesta Bowl to secure the national championship.

After leaving the sidelines, Holtz spent years working as a television analyst for CBS Sports and later ESPN. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 and remained a visible presence around the sport through speaking appearances and television commentary.

Holtz also became increasingly vocal about politics later in life, often sharing conservative viewpoints in public appearances and interviews. He spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention and was later awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump.

Olbermann, meanwhile, moved in the opposite direction politically after leaving ESPN, becoming widely known for commentary that frequently targets conservative figures.

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