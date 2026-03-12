Jaire Alexander Returns $889K To Eagles After One-Week Stint

The Philadelphia Eagles have recovered nearly $1 million from cornerback Jaire Alexander after the veteran defender stepped away from football just days after joining the team and never appeared in a game. According to NJ.com, Alexander returned roughly $889,000 to Philadelphia after walking away from the organization at the end of the 2025 season. The repayment reflects the salary he received during his brief time with the Eagles before deciding to step away prior to the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to the refund, the Eagles received a salary cap credit tied to the transaction. Alexander’s stint in Philadelphia lasted barely a week. The Eagles had acquired the former Pro Bowl cornerback at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, completing a deal with the Baltimore Ravens that sent a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to Baltimore in exchange for Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round selection. Although the trade remained valid, Alexander never suited up for the Eagles before announcing he would step away from football to focus on his mental and physical health. The decision marked a sudden turn for a player who once ranked among the league’s top defensive backs. Drafted 18th overall in 2018 by the Green Bay Packers out of the Louisville Cardinals, Alexander quickly developed into a cornerstone of Green Bay’s secondary. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in both 2020 and 2022 and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice during his tenure with the franchise.