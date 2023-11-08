Zion Williamson Missing Pelicans-Timberwolves Game to Welcome Baby with Girlfriend

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced Zion Williamson will miss the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 8) due to "personal reasons," as it seems he's set to welcome his first child with girlfriend Ahkeema.
Per TMZ, Ahkeema shared a since-deleted post that showed her point of view from a hospital bed. There was no sign of Williamson in the photo, but it does indicate that's why he won't be joining his team on Wednesday. At the Pelicans Media Day, he casually mentioned that Ahkeema was expected to go into labor sometime in November. It's unclear if his absence will impact the team's next game on Saturday, Nov. 11 against the Houston Rockets.
Back in July, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. "My baby, you’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you," Williamson said in a video revealing the gender of their child. "If you don’t know nothin' else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life."
Shortly after the announcement, adult film star Moriah Mills claimed she was in a relationship with the NBA All-Star, whom she accused of infidelity. After weeks of detailing their apparent relationship, she appeared to get a tattoo of his name on her face. That same month, she also shared a picture showing a positive pregnancy test, although it's unclear if the photo was legitimate or a result of a pregnancy with his child.
Williamson did not publicly respond to Mills' claims. Ahkeema hasn't commented, either.
He has, however, received advice from several men who have faced their own relationship controversies. Chris Brown offered prayers for Williamson, while Dwight Howard admitted that it's "real tough" being a public figure and knowing who to trust.