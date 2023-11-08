Zion Williamson Missing Pelicans-Timberwolves Game to Welcome Baby with Girlfriend

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced Zion Williamson will miss the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Nov. 8) due to "personal reasons," as it seems he's set to welcome his first child with girlfriend Ahkeema.

Per TMZ, Ahkeema shared a since-deleted post that showed her point of view from a hospital bed. There was no sign of Williamson in the photo, but it does indicate that's why he won't be joining his team on Wednesday. At the Pelicans Media Day, he casually mentioned that Ahkeema was expected to go into labor sometime in November. It's unclear if his absence will impact the team's next game on Saturday, Nov. 11 against the Houston Rockets.

Back in July, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. "My baby, you’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you," Williamson said in a video revealing the gender of their child. "If you don’t know nothin' else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life."