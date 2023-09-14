Chris Brown Gives Zion Williamson Relationship Advice: 'Be the Best Man You Can Be'

Following Zion Williamson's relationship drama this year, Shannon Sharpe asked Chris Brown if he had any advice for the New Orleans Pelicans player.

"He has one young lady pregnant, he's gonna [be] welcoming a child, and then you have this other one over here just putting all this business out there," Sharpe said in his interview with Brown on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay. "I mean, it's hard out here," he laughed in response, as seen in the clip above. "I would just pray for Zion, man. Just pray and be the best man you can be at that point. I’m blessed to have three children—three different baby moms though—but at the same time the relationship that I built with them, and the the energy I come with is a bit little more... I don't know, I’m an R&B guy so I’m a little more subtle with it."

Brown suggested it's "hard" to navigate relationships while in the public eye, but what's important is for Williamson to be aware of the company he keeps. "We all wanna be in the same spots, same places, the clubs," he continued. "To this day, I still wanna see some beautiful women. But at the same time you gotta be mindful of the certain company you will keep or the trappers will present themselves.”

He added that Williamson's teammates should help hold him down and hold him accountable for his behavior off the court, too. "As athletes, I’m pretty sure the guys on their team give him real pep talks, ‘Look, you can’t do this,’" he said. "But on the road, on our end, it’s a little bit different, but I understand what he’s going through. He just gotta hold his head together, man." He said that social media has made it "too easy" to contact anyone, which is something that anyone in the spotlight should be wary of.

Williamson found himself at the center of messy relationship drama this year after adult film star Moriah Mills said she had a secret romance with the player, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Ahkeena. In a video shared in June, Mills implied that she's also pregnant with Williamson's child.

Brown, meanwhile, has had his fair share of public relationship issues. Most notably, he went on trial for beating his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. They later reunited for new music in 2012, and she confirmed they resumed their romantic relationship and called him "a good person" with "a fantastic heart" in an interview in January 2013. The domestic violence case continues to loom over his career. Just this week at the MTV VMAs, Selena Gomez appeared to pull a face after Brown's name was read out as one of the nominees for an award.

Watch Brown offer his advice to Williamson above and check out the full episode of Club Shay Shay here.