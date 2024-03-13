John Wall Says He Put a Gun to His Head Twice After Mother's Death

Wall's mother, Frances Pulley, died at age 58.

Wall had two particularly tough years in 2019 and 2020, during which time his grandmother also died. He also took a full year to recover from surgery for a ruptured Achilles.

"Man, if I take myself away from this Earth I'm failing my kids," he recalled telling himself. "I know I gotta be there for them. ... At that time, I was in a dark space trying to find happiness. So for me it was going out, partying, having fun. Just trying to find something to get me some peace and it wasn't the right way."

Wall explained that the situation wasn't helped by his status in the NBA declining around the time of his injury, when he went from one of the best players in the league to, as he put it, "rock bottom."

"I still talk to a therapist to this day," he continued. "So if you ever feel like you're in a spot where you're not comfortable, as a Black man, African-American, or any race... Go get help, it's okay. There's nothing wrong with it. I had to figure that out or I wouldn't be here today."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.