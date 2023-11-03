Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is turning heads once again thanks to another questionable use of the phrase "glory hole."
In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the Cowboys head was asked if there was anything he wanted to say to the team's fans. "The rough times that you have with sports, everybody has it, you can't really play unless you have some hard times," he said. "It is the absolute glory hole to have that elusive win to be the champion."
It's not the first time Jones has used the phrase "glory hole" much to the amusement of Cowboys fans. It's unclear if the 81-year-old Cowboys president is aware of the connotations evoked by the phrase—as in a hole between public toilet cubicles to facilitate sexual activity—but he keeps using it anyway.
As recently as last year, he prompted reactions online when he casually dropped the phrase during an interview.
He even used it over a decade ago back in 2012. During the annual Cowboys press conference, he said, "I’ve been here when it was glory hole days and I’ve been here when it wasn’t. Having said that, I want me some glory hole."
Check out some of the reactions to Jerry Jones' latest admiration for the "glory hole" below.