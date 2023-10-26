Dwight Howard Addresses Speculation About His Sexuality Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit: 'Mind Your Business'

In an Instagram Live stream, Dwight Howard has responded to the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by a man, and the subsequent speculation regarding his sexuality.

"Y'all can stop with the nonsense, worried about all this bullcrap. Mind your business," said Howard in a response, as seen below. "That's the problem with y'all people, y'all worried about who people spend their time with. Whatever I'm doing in my bedroom is my damn business. Whatever you're doing in your bedroom is your damn business, that ain't for everybody."

He stressed that he believes people don't need to tell people about what they get up to behind closed doors and neither does he. "You ain't gotta explain that to nobody, no matter what they say," he continued. "They can say anything, who gives two shits? Y'all too damn nosey worried about what I'm doing in my bed. Hell, the people who know whats going on in my bed, they know what the hell going on with my bed and what the hell I do in it. That ain't for everybody on the internet. That ain't for no blogs, that ain't for no websites. I ain't gotta tell nobody where I put my wood at, since y'all wanna get to it."

He went on to call people speculating on his sexuality "weird," and added, "'Oh shoot, y'all heard about that Dwight, they said Dwight was text messaging a guy.' N***a, who cares?!" he said. "You just mad I wasn't text messaging your ugly ass."

He also indirectly responded to the accusations leveled against him in the lawsuit. "Stop worrying about it. I ain't gotta deny it, I don't gotta talk about none of that crap," he said. "This shit didn't even happen. You worried about the wrong stuff. That's why it's called an accusation. Allegedly. Come on, man."