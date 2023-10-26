Dwight Howard’s Lawyer Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Says 'Consensual Encounter' Is Being Used for Profit

Dwight Howard is asking for a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and battery to be dismissed.

Per a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, a lawyer for the former Magic and Lakers player said that “a private consensual encounter” had been “made public for profit.” Earlier this year, a complaint from Stephen Harper saw Howard being accused of sexual assault at his Atlanta area home after the two first allegedly connected on Instagram in 2021.

In addition to sexual assault and battery, Harper accused Howard of emotional distress and false imprisonment. Howard, through his legal team, has denied the allegations against him. Furthermore, per lawyer Justin Bailey, Howard is planning to “trust in the justice system” moving forward.

"The truth is Mr. Howard blocked Mr. Harper on social media and then was confronted with two options—pay to protect his reputation or have a fabricated story made public," Bailey said.

During the alleged incident at Howard's home, per the Associated Press, Harper claims they were joined by a third individual despite him having not agreed to such a scenario in a prior text message.