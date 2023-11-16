Andrey Rublev Repeatedly Hits Racket on Knee, Bleeds During Fit of Rage Against Carlos Alcaraz Video Shows

The 26-year-old threw his racket after Alcaraz continued to get the better of him during the match in Italy on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and when he lost the next point he redirected his rage to his knee. He repeatedly hit his racket on his left knee and went to sit down, at which point his knee started to bleed. During the changeover, he was tended to by medics but continued to play the game, which Alcaraz eventually won in a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

In a post-game interview, per the Express, Rublev was asked if he sustained any last damage after his tantrum. "Nothing. Nothing happened," said Rublev. "It's not easy because you always want to finish in a good way. Sometimes you get disappointed when it's not happening. Today I got disappointed and I couldn’t manage it. ... It makes no difference if I lose to a close friend or any other player."

He added, "It's very disappointing that I was not able to manage my frustration better."