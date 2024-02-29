Andrew Wiggins Taking Another Leave of Absence From Warriors, No Return Date Announced

29-year-old Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is taking an indefinite leave from the team after missing 25 games last season.

On Wednesday, February 28, Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that Wiggins is taking a break from the team this season for undisclosed reasons. "We do expect him to be back but we just don't exactly know when," said Kerr, per CBS Sports. "We're in a position where Wiggs is a private person and he's asked to keep it private and we're gonna honor that. So it doesn't help for me to sit here and try to explain any of that. The bottom line is we respect Wiggs, we need him and we fully expect him back, but we just don't know when that will be."