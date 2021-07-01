The Euroleague might be wrapped up for the season but that doesn’t mean content from Europe’s biggest basketball competition is stopping any time soon.

Some of the continent’s best players have challenged the best urban ballers around to execute their skills in a digital dunk contest titled ‘Off Court’. The new series has seen a selection of Europe’s elite players asking urban dunkers to replicate their own in-game efforts to crown the ultimate dunk champion.

Across the first 2 episodes hosted on Euroleague’s IGTV channel, two of the biggest ballers from The Euroleague in Jalen Reynolds and newly-crowned EuroLeague & Final Four MVP Vasilije Micic have challenged ‘The Dunking Squad’ – Femi Oladipo, Brian Butler and Dion ‘Momo’ Braimoh – to compete for slam dunk superiority.

The Dunking Squad fuse off court style and finesse with explosive skill moves while competing ‘Off Court’ for dunk domination. With each wearing adidas’s new Harden Vol. 5 sneaker, the series has so far showcased insane athleticism and jaw-dropping skill from adidas-sponsored talent.

Fans have been able to vote for their favourite dunker via Instagram stories on the Euroleague IG account – make sure you take in the best of the action and cast your vote for your favourite dunk in the latest episode featuring Usman Gruba from Real Madrid here.