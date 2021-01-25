Gymnastics is one of the least esoteric Olympic sports. Though the grading comes down to minutiae no one outside the sport can spot, we all know an impressive routine when we see it. And boy was Nia Dennis’ routine impressive. At the very least, it will probably be the first time many of the judges have seen someone Crip Walk on the mat.

The UCLA gymnast went viral for a routine that incorporated 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar and even some Soulja Boy for good measure. Each shift in the backing track came with appropriate dance moves and a healthy amount of incredible flips and twists. A gymnast repping Southern California with some incredible moves set to “California Love” was bound to blow up, and blow up she did. People couldn’t get enough of her innovative routine.

Here's your daily moment of WOW: a 9.95 score for this phenomenal, joyous, ferocious floor routine by UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis! https://t.co/g21YyFLU7I — Joshua Johnson (@NBCJoshua) January 24, 2021

Nia Dennis kicking things of with a little Kendrick is all you will need this Sunday night pic.twitter.com/CXtgqxh00n — Alejandro Marin (@themusicpimp) January 24, 2021

Because of @jvn love of gymnastics I found a love for the sport too! And this young woman from @uclagymnastics is a star! Who is she? pic.twitter.com/JmAAWyNCuq — Karamo (@Karamo) January 24, 2021

Dennis herself seemed wowed by the attention.

It wasn’t just a hit on the internet. The routine earned her a score of 9.95, good enough for UCLA to win the day.