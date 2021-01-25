Gymnastics is one of the least esoteric Olympic sports. Though the grading comes down to minutiae no one outside the sport can spot, we all know an impressive routine when we see it. And boy was Nia Dennis’ routine impressive. At the very least, it will probably be the first time many of the judges have seen someone Crip Walk on the mat.

The UCLA gymnast went viral for a routine that incorporated 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar and even some Soulja Boy for good measure. Each shift in the backing track came with appropriate dance moves and a healthy amount of incredible flips and twists. A gymnast repping  Southern California with some incredible moves set to “California Love” was bound to blow up, and blow up she did. People couldn’t get enough of her innovative routine.

Dennis herself seemed wowed by the attention.

It wasn’t just a hit on the internet. The routine earned her a score of 9.95, good enough for UCLA to win the day.

