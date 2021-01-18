While appearing on an episode of Etan Thomas' The Rematch podcast, Stephen Jackson revealed Kyrie Irving bought a house for George Floyd's family.

Jackson knew George Floyd personally, and has been a big proponent for fighting for justice regarding police brutality in America. He also committed to helping raise Floyd's daughter Gianna following the 46-year-old's murder at the hands of the Minneapolis police department. When the topic of raising Gianna came up, Jackson said she's been getting a lot of love and support from people all around the world.

"I'm just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother's keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days," Jackson explained. "A lot of my friends [have helped]. Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne's manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney."

While he didn't provide much more in the way of details, he made it clear that Irving wanted to help out, even if he recently had to forfeit over $800,000 of his salary after breaking COVID-19 safety protocols. Jackson went on to say he believes God "blessed" Gianna and that despite what she's been through she's feeling happy. "We're just waiting for this trial to get out of the way, so she doesn't have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life."

