Seattle Seahawks employee Aaron Miyasato, 41, has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports.

Miyasato, who worked as a security manager for the NFL team and also ran a photography business, is being held on $50,000 bail. The 41-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Seattle police SWAT executed a search warrant at his home in Renton, Washington following an investigation that was launched in December of 2020.

The Seahawks released a statement to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and said that Miyasato is not longer employed with the organization. "We are aware of the situation and in accordance with the NFL personal conduct policy, we have notified the league of his arrest," the statement read. "This individual is no longer employed by our organization."

According to charges filed on Wednesday in King County, police said they confiscated 25,000 child pornography images from Miyasato. Graphic videos showing children being sexually exploited were also allegedly discovered, NBC-affiliate KING 5 reports.

"These charges are the first Internet crimes against children case filed this year by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and it follows an unusually high number of cases filed in 2020," Casey McNerthney, a spokesman for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, said of Miyasato's charges.