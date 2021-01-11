People may have had their doubts about Nickelodeon carrying the NFL playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, but those uncertainties were quickly erased.

Whether it was the references to Nick shows of the past or the digestible way of breaking down the NFL rules, the entire thing has been a pleasant surprise. It also doesn't hurt when you have phenomenal touchdown graphics.

Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson usually works as a CBS analyst, but he has been able to alter his commentary to fit Nickelodeon's younger audience.

Additionally, other cameos helped all of us better understand the sometimes complicated rules of the NFL too.

Ultimately, the entire presentation made more people of all ages want to tune in.

But of course, even with the best of intentions, there were just a few hiccups.