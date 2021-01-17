On Saturday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an in-game concussion during the third quarter of his team's playoff game against Buffalo Bills. The Bills eventually went on to win 17-3, and Bills fans honored Jackson by donating to his favorite charity.

After Bills fans learned that Jackson had previously donated $25,000 to Louisville, Kentucky non-profit Blessings in a Backpack, which helps feed children while they're not at school, they decided to start donating to that very charity on his behalf. It's worth noting that while the 2019 NFL MVP is a Floridian, he went to college in Louisville.

“Can we talk about the Bills Mafia?” Nikki Grizzle, the charity's chief marketing officer, told USA Today. “This is amazing. You took a normal Sunday in January and turned it into one of the greatest days in Blessings history.”

Bills fans have previously rallied behind similar causes, having raised over $415,000 for the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation after then-Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass that essentially knocked the Ravens out of contention for the playoffs, and clinched a playoff spot for Buffalo. Earlier this season, fans also raised over $1 million to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo to pay respects to Josh Allen's grandmother, who passed in November.