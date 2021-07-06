After a nail-biting playoffs, full of thrilling upsets and the emergence of captivating upstarts, the stage is now set for one of the greatest showcases in sports: the NBA Finals. Led by the ageless Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series that tips off tonight on ABC.



Coming off a 10-season playoff drought, Phoenix entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed. The Suns have had a relatively smooth road to the Finals, with no series going more than six games. Meanwhile, in a competitive Eastern Conference, the No. 3 seed Bucks defied the odds to muscle their way into the Finals.

With many of the perennial contenders dethroned, the prospect of an emerging franchise securing the Larry O’Brien Trophy has led fan engagement to spike throughout the postseason. Fans returning to the stands has also amplified the energy of the games and made things more entertaining for spectators watching at home. In fact, the viewership share for this year’s playoffs—the percentage of people with TVs in use that are watching the NBA—is at its highest since the league first began logging that data during the 2002-03 season.

With Game 1 of the Finals tipping off tonight, there’s ample reason for fans to be excited. Will CP3 cement his legacy by bringing the Suns their first franchise title? Or will Giannis Antetokounmpo make his triumphant return to the court and help his team secure their first championship since 1971? The only way to find out is by watching the action live on ABC. To make sure you don’t miss a game, here’s the full schedule for the 2021 NBA Finals.