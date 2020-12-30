Terrell Owens' beef with Donovan McNabb might never end.

In the latest episode of Bleacher Report's "Untold Stories," T.O. claimed that he "knows for a fact" that McNabb was out partying before their appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX.

"I've talked to teammates since then and know for a fact he was out the night before," Owens said at the episode's 4:30 minute mark. "He was out the night before pretty much the biggest game of all of our careers."

Following the Eagles' 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots in 2005, rumors swirled that McNabb wasn't in the best condition heading into the game. As the legend goes, McNabb even threw up in the huddle during the fourth quarter with the game on the line. This as well as his questionable drinking habits led to speculation that the quarterback was reeling from a long night of partying. McNabb has denied the rumors on several occasions, but T.O. isn't convinced.

"There were people that saw him out the night before that said he was drinking," Owens continued. "And I think that attributed to him throwing up in the huddle."

It's no secret that the friction between Owens and McNabb led to the Eagles cutting ties with T.O. Since then, the pair have not been able to reconcile.

"I've tried. I tried to be cordial with the situation. I thought we had squashed it," he said. "At the end of the day, he don't make me, man. ... I appreciate the opportunity to have played with him. But check my stats before I got there and check my stats after I left. He's supposed to be a great quarterback or one of the top quarterbacks in his minds, you can't go to Washington and not beat out Rex Grossman."