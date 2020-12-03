Headache for headache. Malcontent for malcontent. Flawed, aging point guard for flawed, point guard with a serious injury history. Plus a first-round pick.

Wednesday evening’s Russell Westbrook for John Wall trade that caught the basketball world by surprise looks like the quintessential “we’ll trade our problem for your problem and hope for the best” scenario. But there are always winners and losers in every NBA transaction and when players of Westbrook and Wall’s caliber get dealt it’s nuanced.

The two GM's -- Washington's Tommy Sheppard and Houston's Rafael Stone -- hadn't talked in weeks on the deal, but connected this afternoon and had a deal done within a few hours, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qmuPclNoU5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

So let’s break down the most interesting and star-studded trade the Association has blessed us with in 2020 just as training camps have opened.