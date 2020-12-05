In honour of NBA 2K21's release on PlayStation 5, we've brought together four of the most influential players in the UK music scene for the first ever 'LORDS OF THE COURT' tournament to crown the scene's biggest 2K baller.

'LORDS OF THE COURT' will see P Money, Henrie, Che Lingo and Damn Shaq go to battle in a one-on-one knockout tournament, representing their favourite NBA teams on the next-gen edition of NBA 2K21. The new three-part series consists of two semi-finals and one final, with the tournament tip-off coming as P Money and Henrie go head-to-head.

Grime legend P Money reps Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, while presenter and DJ Henrie ties her colours to LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Delivering big talk ahead of the game, P Money said: "NBA 2K21 is the game for basketball. I'm a gamer at heart and I play to win – I don't lose, so I'm on that smoke! No remorse."

Henrie, dropping a masterclass in mindgames, hit back: "I'm excited to be playing P Money, I've seen him live on stage and he can come across intimidating when he wants to – but I want to see if he'll bring that same tenacity to this."

The winner of P Money vs Henrie will play the victor of the second semi-final, Che Lingo vs Damn Shaq, which goes down next week. The overall winner will be crowned 'LORDS OF THE COURT' champion and hold the crown for the next year.

Watch P Money vs Henrie's showdown above, and keep it locked to Complex for the tournament's remaining games.

