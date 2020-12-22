ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier today that the Los Angeles Clippers and Luke Kennard had come to terms on a four-year, $64 million contract extension. The move has left many people confused because the Clippers threw the bag at Kennard after acquiring him just last month as part of a three-team deal with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets. He has only played in three preseason games with his new team.

The person who may be the most befuddled and possibly disrespected by this decision is Montrezl Harrell, who seemed to be responding to the news of Kennard's extension with the Clippers with the following tweet:

Harrell stunned NBA fans and a few of his former teammates when it was reported in late November that he was leaving the Clippers to sign with the Lakers. Despite his rumored issues with Clippers star Paul George, he later claimed that he was willing to return to the organization where he spent the last three seasons, but they simply didn't want him back.

"Apparently not, if I'm on the other side," Harrell said, when asked if the Clippers were interested in re-signing him, per ESPN. "I feel that if you spend your career in any place long enough, you're going to want to still keep playing there and keep growing there. So, of course I still have great respect for those guys and for that organization. But like I said, as far as they wanted me back, obviously it doesn't seem that way, does it?"

Harrell, who was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year last season, signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Lakers, a far cry from what the Clippers just committed to Kennard.

The Clippers and Lakers will face each other tomorrow night to open the 2020-21 season.