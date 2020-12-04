This year has been devastating for the many families who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately, that's also true for Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.



According to NBA reporter Jon Krawczynski, six of Towns’ relatives have passed away after contracting COVID-19 following his mom’s death in April due to complications caused by the virus.

“I'm the one looking for answers to try to keep my family well-informed and make all the moves necessary to keep them alive,” he told reporters.

Towns also told reporters he hasn’t been in a good headspace since his mother was hospitalized in March. "I've never been in a mentally good place,” he said. “I wouldn't say (basketball) is therapy for me at all."

After his mother Jacquline was hospitalized, Towns pleaded for people to take the virus seriously.

"I think it's important that everyone understands the severity of what's happening in the world right now with the coronavirus, and I think where my life is right now could help, so I decided to do this video and give you an update of where I'm at," he said at the time. "I've just been getting updates on her condition. It's rough, and day by day we're just seeing how it goes. We're being positive; I'm being very positive. So I'm just keeping the strength up for everybody and my family."

He later made the difficult decision to remove his mother from life support, and she passed on April 13. Sending love to the Towns family and everyone else who has lost a loved one to this horrible pandemic.