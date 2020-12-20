Milwaukee Bucks all-star Jrue Holiday is living up to his name by making a generous donation this holiday season.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Holiday revealed his plan to donate the remaining balance of his 2020 NBA salary to Black-owned small businesses and nonprofits, in the wake of COVID-19's devastating impact on families and businesses across the country.

"With the COVID-19 Pandemic and heightened racial injustices in 2020, many of us have been looking for answers. Lauren & I found ourselves searching for ways to help our community at a time when they needed it most," he wrote. "Pledging the remainder of our 2020 NBA salary to small black owned businesses, nonprofits and initiatives is how we felt we could make a lasting impact."

Holiday's salary for the 2020 season was $26,130,000. The former Pelicans point guard was traded to Milwaukee last month.

"According to @google, in 2020, worldwide searches for 'support small business' doubled compared to the previous year," Holiday continued. "It’s encouraging to know that in a time when we could all use a helping hand, we are still searching for ways to help one another. Know that you are not alone in your search for answers."