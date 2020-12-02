It looks like LaVar Ball may have finally gotten the last laugh.

The Ball family patriarch proved the power of manifestation Wednesday, after his son, LiAngelo Ball, signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons. The contract means that all three of his sons are now on an NBA roster, a feat that he's been speaking into existence for years.

The Ball brothers got one step closer to accomplishing the feat afer LaMelo Ball was taken by the Charlotte Hornets with the third overall pick during this year's draft. Although this made LaVar the first parent to have two sons drafted in the top 5 of their respective draft class, his mission wasn't complete.

LiAngelo's signing might be the biggest example of LaVar betting on himself and his children. After he was arrested while playing for UCLA for shoplifting in China, LaVar pulled LiAngelo out of school. He then vowed that both LiAngelo and LaMelo would join Lonzo in the NBA without the NCAA system. While Lonzo and 'Melo were highly touted prospects, LiAngelo had to take the road less traveled. Like his younger brother, he played overseas before getting a shot in the G League. Through earning his keep, he worked himself into a position where he's now able to fulfill his father's dream with the Pistons.

After proving to be something of an oracle, NBA fans took to Twitter to praise LaVar for completing the trifecta.