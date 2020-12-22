The Washington Football Team's QB Dwayne Haskins apologized after allegedly breaking protocol to attend a strip club following his team's loss to Seattle on Sunday.

A series of Instagram stories blew Haskins' cover, showing a group of women wearing his number 7 jersey and Haskins at the club without a mask.

Washington learned of Haskins' night out but has yet to decide on how to deal with the break in protocol.

The QB tweeted out a mea culpa on Tuesday, writing that he "took full accountability for putting the team at risk," before setting his social media account to private.

Haskins has been fined for breaking COVID protocol in the past, after he invited a family friend to visit him at his hotel room. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes that maskless clubbing is mentioned in the league's coronavirus restrictions. Under that agreement, Haskins could be fined a week's salary or suspended for four games.