According to ESPN, the Denver Broncos recorded no new positive COVID-19 tests following Sunday's quarterback-less debacle against the Saints. On a related note, the team is hopeful that all three of its quarterbacks will be cleared to return to the team on Tuesday after they all came up negative during tests for the virus on Monday. Their immediate future(s) now hinge on a follow-up test to be administered Tuesday. If those tests are negative then their return(s) will be complete. Also on, well, another related note, coach Vic Fangio said that further discipline for QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles, remains "on the table."

On Sunday the team lost by a score of 31-3. If you're an overthinker, you may regret not making a bet on the game because it was probably the easiest money you were ever going to get. The team lost 31-3 due to a predictably feeble passing attack, which is a direct result of it being helmed by a practice squad wide receiver, Kendall Hinton.

Hinton's out-of-position services were made necessary by the fact that the aforementioned QBs were held out from the contest because they were all deemed "high risk" close contacts of other quarterback Jeff Driskel. Driskel is also facing potential discipline. Anyway, Hinton ended up throwing for 13 yards on nine attempts, and completed more passes (two) to the Saints than he did (one) to the Broncos.

As for why further discipline may be enacted, all four of the actual quarterbacks were found to have violated protocols by not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. QB Drew Lock owned up to his "honest mistake" via a Twitter apology on Sunday:

Earlier in the 2020 season, Denver was hit with a $250,000 fine for not following protocols. In addition to that, Fangio also got docked $100,000. The team may now face a fine or lose a future draft pick.

"We're going to consider all that and, again, try to see what the league, if they have anything planned and if not, we'll take our measures,'' said Fangio.

After being asked for specifics, Fangio added that "Everything's on the table, but right now I would say it's more the fine mode.''

To hedge his bets on his current QBs returning, Fangio has brought in another signal caller, Kyle Shurmur, for a tryout.