This week, Barcelona star Lionel Messi made history once again, passing Pele’s longtime record for goals with one club. The 33-year-old forward scored his 644th goal for Barcelona, eclipsing Pele's 643 goals for Santos.

To celebrate, Messi teamed up with Budweiser for a series of custom, limited edition “Messi” beer bottles. Not only that, the football star is flexing on his opponents by sending the special beers to every goalkeeper he’s scored against to get those 644 goals.

"Twenty years ago, I began a journey determined to be the best player I can be and it has taken sacrifice and hard work to score every one of the 644 goals with the help of my teammates,” Messi said in a statement after breaking the record on Tuesday. "Hopefully, fans around the world will find inspiration in my story to commit to their craft no matter how hard the journey because everyone can achieve greatness if they believe in themselves. I’m excited to partner with Budweiser to share this journey with everyone."

Budweiser shared an ad highlighting Messi’s achievements, calling the short promotional film “'Kings Aren’t Made Overnight.” In the ad, he is seen making notes of all the various goalkeepers that he's scored against. Check out the video below.



Fortunately, all the recent drama between Messi and his club seems to be a thing of the past, after ending his bid to leave the team earlier this year. At least for now.

"I would never in my life go against the club's judgment and that is why I am staying in Barcelona," Messi said in September. "It was a tough decision. I always said I wanted to end my career here and I do."