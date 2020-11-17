Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin deleted his Twitter account after he posted a link to an adult film clip, according to Outkick. The night before the Packers hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field, Martin tweeted out the following link:

Less than 20 minutes later, Martin claimed that his account was hacked, but eventually, he chose to leave Twitter altogether.

Some people poked fun at Martin's apparent gaffe and his initial hack claim.

Martin may be feeling a little embarrassed now about the tweet, but like everything that happens on the Internet, it gets attention for a day or two before fading from our collective memory. Unfortunately, Martin's name could become synonymous with this tweet mishap, just like that time Ted Cruz accidentally revealed himself as a fellow admirer of Cory Chase's...work.

See, Martin's in good company. Actually, we take that back.