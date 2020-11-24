On this week's Tuesday episode, CJ McCollum returns to the show to talk about the Cleveland Browns starting 7-3, the rest of the NFL season, and even makes a bet with Zion about the upcoming Browns and Giants game. CJ also talks about NBA free agency, the Blazers moves, if any deals surprised him and how he's getting ready for the season. Later, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit joined the guys to talk about the Allstate #GoodHandsChallenge, the college football season, who he would pick between Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence, dealing with Ohio State fans, and more.