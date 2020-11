On this week's Thursday pod, Chopz, Adam, and Zion jump right into the action and debate best NBA Draft prospects and which NFL head coaches they could beat up in a fist fight. Later, they get into all of the Week 11 NFL action with best bets and picks for every single game ATS. Leave us a voicemail with your questions, predictions, and takes, on the Complex Sports hotline at 212-906-4495.