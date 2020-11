On the latest episode of Load Management, Chopz, Adam, and Zion are joined by retired NBA All-Star Baron Davis to talk about the Association, LeBron James and Rich Paul changing the game, life after basketball, how NBA players got smarter with their money, and the importance of financial literacy. Earlier in the show, the guys break down all the Week 8 NFL action, including Lamar Jackson's rough game, the Browns loss, and more.